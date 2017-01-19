Attorney General Madigan Suing Navient

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is suing some of the largest names in the student loan industry – Navient and Sallie Mae. The lawsuit alleges they engaged in aggressive and widespread subprime lending leading to tens of thousands of bad loans in Illinois. According to Madigan, the companies made billions off the loans, which carried very high interest rates and fees and were often given to students at some of the worst schools, including poorly accredited for-profit schools.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Wednesday it is also suing Navient for the same reasons in Madigan’s lawsuit. Navient officials dispute the allegations and claim they are politically motivated days ahead of a new presidential administration.