Attorney For Semaj Crosby’s Mother Respond To DCFS Report

The lawyers for a Joliet Township woman whose toddler was found dead in her home is now responding to a state report that shows past allegations of abuse and neglect in the household. Attorney Neil Patel released a statement yesterday that claims that Sheri Gordon was a nurturing mother to her daughter Semaj Crosby and her other children. Last Friday, DCFS issued a report stating that only a few months before the girl was discovered dead, the agency was investigating the alleged sexual abuse of Semaj’s three-year-old cousin.