August is School and Campus Preparedness Month in Illinois

Students from pre-kindergarten through college will head back to school soon. As families prepare for the new academic year, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and local emergency management agencies across the state are encouraging parents to include emergency preparedness in their back-to-school plans. “Emergencies can occur any time of the day or night, including when children are in school,” according to IEMA Director James Joseph. He says the start of the school year is the perfect time to make sure you know your school’s plans for keeping students safe during an emergency and then talking to your child about those plans.

Joseph offered several back-to-school planning tips for parents:

* Find out where children will be taken in the event of an evacuation during school hours.

* Make sure your current emergency contact information is on file at your child’s school.

* Pre-authorize a friend or relative to pick up your children in an emergency and make sure the school knows

who that designated person is.

*Teach children with cell phones about “Text First, Talk Later.” Short, simple text messages such as “RU

OK?” and “I’m OK,” are more likely to get through than a phone call if phone service is disrupted following an

emergency.

As phone congestion eases, you can follow up with a phone call to relay more information. Students headed off to college also need to be prepared for emergencies. Many college campuses offer email and text messages to alert students of potential dangers, such as severe weather and other threats. Encourage your college student to sign up for such alerts.

Additional preparedness information is available on their website at, Ready.Illinois.gov.