Aurora Apartment Fire Displaces 20 Residents

An fire at an apartment complex in Aurora has displaced 20 people, driving them out into the cold night. The first fire call came, just before 2 a.m. today.It took firefighters about an hour to bring it under control and two people had to be rescued from a second-floor balcony at 295 N Oakhurst. Some firefighters suffered minor injuries, one was taken to an area hospital. In addition, to the 20 residents displaced by the fire, three dogs were forced out, and one dog died in the fire. The building had working smoke detectors and the cause of the fire is being investigated.