Authorities Continue Search For Missing Woman By Digging In Joliet Home

State and federal authorities are digging for clues inside a Joliet home in an effort to find a woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago. Officials say new leads in the missing person case of Robin Abrams led to the dig at the house in the 100 block of South Margaret Street. The 28-year-old was last seen in October 1990 in Beecher, Illinois. Abrams was a former Will County Sheriff’s Deputy. Just before her disappearance, Abrams was fired from her job after it was discovered she was having an affair with a Will County Sheriff’s official. Abrams was suing the Will County Sheriff’s Department when she disappeared.