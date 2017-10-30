Authorities Search For Suspect In Shooting of Joliet Township Woman

Will County Sheriff’s office is searching for the suspect or suspects in the shooting of a Joliet Township woman. On Saturday, October 28th around 8:50 am, Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Meridian Drive in Joliet Township, to assist Plainfield Township Fire with a woman bleeding from her head. Upon arrival deputies found a 35-year-old female with two gunshot wounds; one to her head and one to her abdomen. Plainfield Fire transported the victim to Presence, St. Joseph Medical Center. She was conscious at the time of the transport and was immediately taken into surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time. It’s believed the shooting took place sometime overnight from Friday into Saturday morning.

Family members at the residence spoke with detectives and were sleeping at the time of the incident. No suspects were found. Detectives believe that the victim was specifically targeted and that there is no danger to the public.

Sheriff’s detectives have been actively investigating this incident since it took place on Saturday morning.