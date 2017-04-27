Autopsy Inconclusive in Death of 16-Month Old From Joliet Township

Will County Sheriff’s police say the Joliet Township home where a 16-month-old girl was found dead overnight was in deplorable condition and was occupied by a shifting group of five to 15 people police call “squatters.” An autopsy was inconclusive in determining how Semaj Crosby died and when, but police say they’ve opened a suspicious death investigation. The coroner’s office has stated that the final cause of death will determined at a later date pending a final toxicology report and the ongoing police. investigation. After family members reported her missing Tuesday, police and neighbors combed the area searching for the girl before police decided to conduct a second search of the home on Louis Road last night. Police haven’t said just where in the house her body was found. There have been no arrests, but DCFS says they’ve been investigating previous complaints of neglect.

Picture above courtesy Fox News Chicago, evidence of what is believed to be a couch from the home at 309 Louis Road

Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson Talking to Media About Investigation into Death of Semaj Crosby

Semaj Crosby