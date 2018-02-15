Investigation Continues Into Channahon Woman’s Death

The preliminary autopsy results have been released by Will County Coroner Patrick O’Neil for 23-year-old Samantha Harer of Channahon. O’Neil’s office reports that the results were inconclusive pending further investigation and toxicology reports. Harer was found with a gunshot wound to her head on Tuesday morning in her apartment on Bridge Street in Channahon. The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continues to handle the investigation into the death of Samantha Harer. Harer worked as a 911 dispatcher for WESCOM. Before that she studied criminal justice at the University of St. Francis and was an intern with the Channahon Police Department.

We spoke to Patch reporter John Ferak about the details of the investigation. Listen to the full interview here:

