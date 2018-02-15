Autopsy Results Add Wrinkle to Investigation into Channahon Woman’s Death

The Crest Hill Police Officer, who was present at the shooting death of his girlfriend, has been placed on administrative leave. Felipe Flores was placed on leave after the death of 23-year-old Samantha Harer in Channahon. Harer died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning. The investigation originally looked into Harer’s death as a suicide but initial autopsy results were inconclusive. Felipe Flores is a six-year veteran of the Crest Hill Police Department. He was previously placed on administrative leave in 2016 after an allegation of rape. Flores was also served a Civil No Contact Order as a result of the allegation. The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continues to handle the investigation into the death of Samantha Harer. Harer worked as a 911 dispatcher for WESCOM. Before that she studied criminal justice at the University of St. Francis and was an intern with the Channahon Police Department.

We spoke to Patch reporter John Ferak about the details of the investigation. Listen to the full interview here:

