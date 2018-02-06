Be Aware: Phone Scammers Now Pretending to be with Will County Sheriff’s Office

The Will County Jury Commission has advised the Will County Sheriff’s Office of a possible scam in which individuals pretend be associated with the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals phone random Will County citizens and state that because the person did not show up for jury duty they will need to pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest. The most recent reports that have come into the Sheriff’s Office are from local doctors who have informed the Sheriff’s office that the caller identifies themselves as Deputy Dave Adams. These individuals threaten the person with being arrested if they do not go to their local store, purchase specific gift cards, and call them back with the gift card numbers. These scammers are aggressive and even appear legitimate by using Docket numbers and other legal terms in order to scare the person into believing them. The Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County Jury Commission do not call citizens regarding jury duty no-shows or to threaten issuing an arrest warrant for you. You are asked to simply hang up the phone if you receive one of these calls. You are also asked to make a police report with the law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.