Bail Reduced For Plainfield Teen Accused Of Parents’ Murder

This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2018. Investigators said neither victim was a student and described the shooting as a "family-type domestic situation." (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP)

An Isabella County judge has reduced the bail for the 19-year-old Illinois student accused of killing his parents in his Central Michigan University dorm room last Friday. James Davis Jr. of Plainfield, Illinois, appeared at his arraignment by video today from the hospital where he’s been since his arrest early Saturday. He waived his right to have a probable cause hearing and preliminary examination until he’s released from the hospital. The judge reduced bail for Davis from three-million-dollars to one-and-a-quarter-million. Investigators say James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis were helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to the father, a part-time police officer.