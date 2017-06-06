Shorewood Man Arrested in Plainfield Bank Robbery

One man is in custody after allegedly robbing a bank in Plainfield on Tuesday morning. It was at 9:20am at the Chase Bank in the 13000 block of Route 59 that the alleged incident took place. The suspect, 56-year-old James R. Woelfel of Shorewood, is accused of approaching a teller and displaying a weapon. Woelfel then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on a motorcycle. Nearby Plainfield police officers were identified Woelfel and began a pursuit. He was attempting to evade officers but crashed near the intersection of 127th Street and Plainfield-Naperville Road. No injuries were reported surrounding the incident and Woelfel was taken into custody were it is expected that he face federal charges. Woelfel is listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry as a Sexual Predator. He was convicted in Iowa of Sexually Assaulting a victim between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old. He was also arrested in March for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.