Bank Robbery in Crest Hill

The Crest Hill Police Department is sharing details about a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday afternoon. It was just after 1:00 pm that Crest Hill Police were called to NuMark Credit Union, 2380 Caton Farm Road, for a robbery. A suspect, described as a white male, entered the building with a winter stocking cap and a baseball cap covering his face. The suspect was described as being in his mid-thirties with a skinny face. It was inferred during the robbery that the suspect did have a gun. He exited the business after the robbery and entered a white S.U.V. An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the incident. Anyone with information are asked to call the Crest Hill Police Department at 815-741-5115