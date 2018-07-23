Bank Robbery In Joliet Under Investigation
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 1:34 PM

Federal Agents are looking for two men in connection with a bank robbery in Joliet on Monday morning. It was just after 10:30 a.m. that authorities were called to the New Century Federal Credit Union in the 200 block of Springfield Avenue in regards to a bank robbery. Reports state that a weapon was implied but not shown during the crime. The men were both described as white males who fled the scene in a black SUV. An investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

