Bank Robbery In Joliet Under Investigation

Federal Agents are looking for two men in connection with a bank robbery in Joliet on Monday morning. It was just after 10:30 a.m. that authorities were called to the New Century Federal Credit Union in the 200 block of Springfield Avenue in regards to a bank robbery. Reports state that a weapon was implied but not shown during the crime. The men were both described as white males who fled the scene in a black SUV. An investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.