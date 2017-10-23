The Chicago Bears PinkOut for breast cancer awareness month. Dozens of Advocate Health Care breast cancer survivors, fighters and family members from across Illinois, flanked by clinicians involved in their care, helped #PinkOut Soldier Field. The event was part of the Real Bears Fans Wear Pink campaign to promote breast cancer awareness. The disease affects one in eight women during her lifetime.

Breast cancer patient Heidi Schmulz presented the Bear Down flag before the game, and the rest of the survivors and fighters formed a pink ribbon on the field. Dr. Heidi Memmel, breast surgeon with Advocate and a breast cancer survivor herself, presented the coin toss.

Before the game, Advocate hosted a pink activation station in the Miller Lite Zone to pass out pink giveaways. Fans entering the stadium received pink Advocate breast cancer rally towels. Bears ambassadors, broadcasters and coaches incorporated pink into their outfits, as did Staley Da Bear.

Advocate Health Care offers easy online scheduling, with same day mammograms and same day results. For more information, visit advocatehealth.com/breasthealth.com.