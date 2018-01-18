Beecher Man Accused in Deadly Accident Named in Lawsuit

A Beecher man facing charges for allegedly killing a pregnant mother her three kids in a car crash is now being sued by the husband and father of the deceased. Sean Woulfe has been named as the defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit by Edward Schmidt. Schmidt was the husband of Lindsey Schmidt and father to Owen Schmidt, Weston Schmidt, Kaleb Schmidt and an unborn child, who were killed in the vehicular collision on the morning of July 24, 2017. Woulfe is currently facing 16 counts of reckless homicide in connection with the Beecher crash.