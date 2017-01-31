Beecher Man Convicted on Gun Charges

A 21-year-old Beecher man was found guilty in Will County Court on Tuesday for using a gun in a drive by confrontation in March of 2015. Jacob M. Slager was convicted by Judge Dave Carlson on five felony gun related charges but was acquitted on three separate hate crime counts. It was March 16, 2015 that three individuals were in front of their house in Beecher when Slager and another man drove by and hurled racial epithets at the individuals and then fired a handgun several times before driving away. No one was injured in the shooting. Slager was convicted on three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Slager is also facing separate charges of identity theft in Joliet and drug charges in Kankakee County.