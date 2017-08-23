Beecher Man Pleads Not Guilty to Reckless Homicide Charges in Connection to Deadly Crash

A 25-year-old Beecher man had plead not guilty after being charged with reckless homicide for his alleged role in a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three children. Sean Woulfe was arrested on Tuesday morning by Will County Sheriff’s Deputies. His first court appearance was on Wednesday morning. It was during that appearance that Woulfe’s attorney, George Lenard, filed a motion to have his bond reduced. That bond reduction hearing will take place on Friday morning. Woulfe’s bond was originally set at $1 million. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office is contending that on July 24th Woulfe was driving in unincorporated Beecher and was speeding in excess of 20 mph of the speed limit and that he disobeyed a stop sign when he crashed into the car being driven Lindsey Schmidt. Schmidt and her three children died as a result of that accident. A preliminary hearing on the case will take place on September 14th.