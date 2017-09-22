Begger’s Pizza Coming Soon To Bolingbrook

A shuttered restaurant in Bolingbrook will be the new home of a local pizza chain. Amanda Garetto director of Marketing for Begger’s Pizza says they’ve purchased the old Branmors Restaurant at Lily Cache and Veteran’s Parkway.

Begger’s Pizza purchased the building in early summer. Garetto, whose dad co-owns Begger’s Pizza says they liked some of the decor of Branmors so they will be keeping of it. Construction on the outside will include an outdoor eating area.

Begger’s Pizza has 24 locations in total. The new Bolingbrook location will make it the third location in Will County. Opening set for early next year.