Beginning Next Week; Ruby Street Bridge Under Construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that occasional lane closures will take place on the bridge that carries Ruby Street (Illinois 53) over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 27. The closures are necessary for a bridge repair project.

In order to complete the repairs, intermittent, daytime lane closures will take place on the Ruby Street bridge as needed. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project. There also will be no impact to marine traffic.

The scope of the project consists of structural steel repairs that will prolong the life of the bridge. The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2017.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.