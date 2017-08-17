Best Ways To View Solar Eclipse

Doctors are warning people to protect their eyes during Monday’s solar eclipse. They want everyone to know that it’s important to wear special glasses if they plan to watch the historic event. They say these glasses have special lenses that protect from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Regular sunglasses, even ones with dark lenses will not work. They warn not to view the eclipse through a camera lens because the rays will be even brighter through them.

Ways to view the solar eclipse. You can visit the Joliet Public library, both locations are hosting free viewing parties. The first 250 people will get solar eclipse glasses. Also Heroes West in Joliet will host a viewing party. Order lunch and you get the solar eclipse glasses as well. Joliet Junior College is offering students and area residents a chance to view this incredible event safely on Aug. 21 outside the Event Center on the Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

Viewing of the sun will begin at 11:45 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. Or you can go to our website WJOL.com and view it safely from your home computer.