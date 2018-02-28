Bicentennial Park Names Two New Board Members

The Will-Joliet Bicentennial Park Corporation, a non-profit orginization that raises funds to enhance programming for Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre is welcoming two new members to its board. The Will-Joliet Bicentennial Park Inc.’s mission is to provide an inexpensive, highly accessible forum for the enjoyment of, and participation in, the performing and fine arts. The two new members of the board are Kimberly D. Garrett of KDG Greater Entertainment and Christy Lister who is a mortgage originator for Morris Bank and Trust. They join the now nine person board of the Bicentennial Park. You can go to bicentennialpark.org for more information.

The following information was provided by the Will-Joliet Bicentennial Park Corporation

Kimberly D. Garrett – Kimberly’s primary creative outlet is writing. She has traveled the United States & overseas performing her stand-up comedy. As a Second City Alumna, Kimberly writes stage productions, teaches Improv, and Sketch Writing. Kimberly is extremely active in her church and created a play called “Locked In” that was performed here at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park to nearly sold out audiences. Kimberly says: “My heart’s greatest desire is to tickle the funny bone while touching the very minds, hearts, and souls of God’s people ~ that includes EVERYONE!”

Christy M. Lister – She has lived and worked in the area for over eighteen years. She is the chair of the Council for Working Woman and on the board of the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. She strives to give back to the community in any way she can because she believes that in order to create a community worth living in, we must help build it brick by brick, encouraging others, working, and giving back. As a mortgage originator for Morris National Bank and Trust, she enjoys getting the opportunity to help others find their dream home in their community!

Bicentennial Park Board:

Mr. Jeffery A. Barnes – President Baldwin and Company Insurance

Mr. John D. Simpson Jr. – Vice President Burla and Sons Builders, Inc.

Mr. Bruce L .Zumstein – Secretary Codo, Bonds, Zumstein and Konzelman

Mr. Ken P. Stromsland – Treasurer Retired – Stromsland & DeYoung Architects, Inc.

Mr. Luke T. Pascale – Director Aurelio’s Pizza Twin Oaks

Mr. George L. Comerford – Director Retired

Mr. Robert M. Stephen – Director Step-Man Corporation

Ms. Christina M. Lister – Director Morris National Bank and Trust

Ms. Kimberly D. Garrett – Director KDG Greater Entertainment

Mrs. William (Billie) C. Limacher – President Emeritus Founder, Creator, and Visionary