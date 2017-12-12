Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Will & Grundy Counties Ready For Christmas

A brighter Christmas for 170 kids in Will and Grundy Counties thanks to kindness of the community. The CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters gets a little emotional when he thinks of the generosity of people of Will and Grundy counties. Mike Trafton says he’s “amazed and humbled” by the outpouring of kindness. The first annual Adopt a Family for Christmas was a huge success with 65 families benefiting and 170 kids getting presents for Christmas. If you signed up to adopt a family, you’re advised to have your gifts wrapped and dropped off at the Big Brothers Big Sisters location on Taylor Street in Joliet by tomorrow, December 13th. One note received from a grateful family, says “you don’t know how happy this makes me, because now I can see smiles on my kid’s faces.”

Lobby of Big Brothers Big Sisters 417 W. Taylor Street