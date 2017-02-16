A Big Project In Lockport Orginally Opposed By One Business Gets Unanimous Approval

Lockport has unanimously approved the Prologis Concept Plan to build an industrial business park on land adjacent to the Big Run Wolf Ranch. The vote was 8 to nothing. Lockport City Administrator had worked with Big Run Wolf Ranch after complaints by the Ranch that an industrial park would hurt his animals. Burms, trees and sound walls are being implemented to insulate the noise which was one of the concerns of residents and Big Run. Meanwhile, Benson says more retail and a their first hotel for Lockport is coming to the area. The Holiday Inn Express will be located at I-355 and 159th.Plus they just signed with Panera Bread and 10-screen movie complex is coming to Lockport as well.