Scott Slocum was trying to find the biggest Patriot’s fan in Will County as the Super Bowl approaches. We found one guy, who even looks a little bit like Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady. Patrick Sheehan is a Plainfield police officer and was good enough to join Slocum in studio and talk a little sports. He’s obsessed with Tom Brady and of course rooting for the Patriots this weekend. Check back later in our podcast section to hear the interview.