Bilingual Student Relationship Coordinator; One of Many Jobs Posted At Weekly Job Fair in Will County

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County on Thursday, September 7th from 9am until 11 am at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are bilingual student relationship coordinator, cooler loader, forklift operators, galvanizing associate, general laborers, general laborer/lumper, inventory clerk, onsite coordinators, order selector, picker/packer, warehouse associates, school bus drivers, security officers, and more.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events. Walsh says to, “Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview.”

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to will.works.