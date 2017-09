FILE - in this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Skokie, speaks to lawmakers while on the Senate floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. In a live video event Monday, March 20, 2017, Biss said he's running for Illinois governor in 2018. He becomes the latest Democrat to say he's seeking the nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman file)

Democratic candidate for Governor Dan Biss is looking for a new running mate after a disagreement over Israel. Biss yesterday dropped his first choice for lieutenant governor, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, because Ramirez-Rosa wants to boycott Israel. Biss, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, said he and Ramirez-Rosa couldn’t agree on a policy, so Biss is moving on. A number of progressive groups in Chicago are angry at Biss for dropping Ramirez-Rosa.