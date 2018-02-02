Bitterly Cold With Snow By Saturday

To close out the work week, Friday morning will be the coldest morning in a few weeks. At 5 a.m. the temperature was nearly 30 degrees colder than it was just 24 hours ago. Temperatures in the single digits and below to well below zero wind chill values. Afternoon high temperatures will recover to around 20°. A quick shot of light snow is likely Friday evening, bringing a dusting to locally up to 1″ mainly north of I-80. A weather system will affect the region Saturday eveing through Sunday with periods of light snow and minor accumulations likely. Temperatures could warm enough above freezing on Saturday that the precipitation could start as rain or a rain/snow mix before changing to snow.

National Weather Service