Bitterly Cold Temperatures For The Last Days Of 2017
By Monica DeSantis
Dec 26, 2017 @ 5:17 AM

Chicagoland is dealing with bitterly cold weather. The National Weather Service says today’s high will only be eight-degrees with wind chill values as low as negative 15. Similar temps are expected tomorrow.

Tuesday:   Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -15.

Tuesday Night:   Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -17

Wednesday:  Sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -17.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday:  Chance for light snow…….Possible 2-4″… Cloudy, with a high near 17.

Friday:  Morning snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
Saturday:  Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.
Sunday:   A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11.
New Year’s Day:  A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

