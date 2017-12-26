Bitterly Cold Temperatures For The Last Days Of 2017

Chicagoland is dealing with bitterly cold weather. The National Weather Service says today’s high will only be eight-degrees with wind chill values as low as negative 15. Similar temps are expected tomorrow.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -15.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -17
Wednesday: Sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -17.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Thursday: Chance for light snow…….Possible 2-4″… Cloudy, with a high near 17.
Friday: Morning snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
Saturday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11.
New Year’s Day: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 15.