Smoke Over Crest Hill Caused By Controlled Burns

Large billows of both black and white smoke were visible throughout the area on Wednesday which caused much speculation about possible incidents that may be occurring. The fires were in fact caused by two routine control burns. One was a control burn of tree branches, shrubs and vegetation was performed at The Fields garden center in Crest Hill yesterday afternoon. The other was executed by the Will County Forest Preserve in prairie grass near Route 30 and Larkin Ave. The fire department were notified of the intentions of the burns and were on standby if needed.