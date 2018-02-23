Blackhawks Help Joliet Family That Lost House in Fire
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:02 PM
1851 Delrose Street house fire/photo courtesy Jenna Ray

The Chicago Blackhawks are joining the effort to help a Joliet family that lost their home to a fire earlier in the week. It was on Wednesday morning that the family of seven was forced to evacuate the home in the 1800 block of Delrose Street. The family had started a GoFundMe Page to help raise money to restart and rebuild their lives. The family had set their goal at $15,000 and reached that mark on Friday afternoon with a little help from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. The foundation donated the $6,235 the family needed to reach their mark. Initial reports from the scene have indicated the fire started due to a faulty electrical outlet.

