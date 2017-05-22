Blagojevich Files Another Appeal

Down to his last few legal options, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is filing another appeal of his corruption conviction and 14-year-sentence. Rejected by a three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Blagojevich is now asking the full nine-judge appellate court panel to hear his arguments. Such requests are rarely granted, and if Blagojevich’s new appeal is turned down, his next, and likely last move would be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.