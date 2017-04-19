Blagojevich Lawyers Continue Push For Shorter Sentence

Lawyers for imprisoned former Governor Rod Blagojevich continue to push for a shorter sentence. In a Chicago federal appeals court yesterday, defense attorney Leonard Goodman argued that Blagojevich’s convictions should be overturned because the jury in his second trial was misinformed by a judge on what constitutes bribery. Goodman says the governments position that there is now difference between a request for a campaign contribution and a bribe is wrong.
His lawyers also claim he wasn’t given credit for his good deeds while in prison. The ex-politician is serving a 14-year term for misusing his powers as governor including trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Obama after the 2008 election.
Pictured: Lenoard Goodman and Patti Blagojevich