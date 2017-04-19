Blagojevich Lawyers Continue Push For Shorter Sentence

Leonard Goodman, attorney of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, speaks at the federal courthouse Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 in Chicago after U.S. District Judge James Zagel resentenced Blagojevich's to his original 14-year term. An appeals court threw out some of his convictions related to his alleged attempt to sell or trade an appointment to President Barack Obama's old Senate seat. Zagel ignored pleas for leniency from Blagojevich's wife and daughters in making the ruling. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)

Lawyers for imprisoned former Governor Rod Blagojevich continue to push for a shorter sentence. In a Chicago federal appeals court yesterday, defense attorney Leonard Goodman argued that Blagojevich’s convictions should be overturned because the jury in his second trial was misinformed by a judge on what constitutes bribery. Goodman says the governments position that there is now difference between a request for a campaign contribution and a bribe is wrong.

His lawyers also claim he wasn’t given credit for his good deeds while in prison. The ex-politician is serving a 14-year term for misusing his powers as governor including trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Obama after the 2008 election.

Pictured: Lenoard Goodman and Patti Blagojevich