Blagojevich Loses Another Appeal
FILE - This March 14, 2012 file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a 'Free Gov. Blago' sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before Blagojevich was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. Blagojevich's lawyers submitted an additional argument on why an appeals court in Chicago should overturn the imprisoned former governor's convictions Wednesday July, 16, 2014, in Chicago. The two-page filing with the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals refers to an April Supreme Court decision striking down laws that restrict aggregate limits on campaign contributions. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Once again, a federal appeals court in Chicago is turning away an appeal by former Governor Rod Blagojevich to have his corruption conviction and 14-year-sentence overturned. The rejection of a review by the full appellate court wasn’t a surprise, since a three-judge panel affirmed Blagojevich’s sentence just this year. Blagojevich’s last avenue of appeal would seem to be to the U.S. Supreme Court, but he also has asked his former “Celebrity Apprentice” boss, Donald Trump, to grant him a presidential commutation.