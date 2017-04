The ruling is out concerning the effort to shorten former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence. Three judges in the Illinois Appellate Court decided today to uphold the ex-lawmaker’s 14-year term. Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 of misusing his powers as governor, which included attempts to sell the U.S. Senate seat left empty by President Barack Obama after his 2008 election win. He is not due to get out of prison until May 2024.