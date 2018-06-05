Blago’s Attorneys To File Papers To Commute Sentence
FILE - This March 14, 2012 file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a 'Free Gov. Blago' sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before Blagojevich was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. Blagojevich's lawyers submitted an additional argument on why an appeals court in Chicago should overturn the imprisoned former governor's convictions Wednesday July, 16, 2014, in Chicago. The two-page filing with the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals refers to an April Supreme Court decision striking down laws that restrict aggregate limits on campaign contributions. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Lawyers for imprisoned former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich are planning to file papers with the Department of Justice today to request having their client’s sentence commuted. The filing comes only days after President Trump mentioned that he’s considering commuting the remaining six and a half years of his 14 year sentence. Meanwhile, Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced yesterday that he thinks Blagojevich has served enough time for his corruption conviction.