Blood Drive On Route 66
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 10:40 AM

American Red Cross and the Rialto Square Theatre are hosting a “Blood Drive on Route 66.” Blood supplies are typically low during the summer months and donations are needed. The blood drive is being held on Wednesday, July 26th from 1pm to 7pm and is sponsored by WJOL and the Rialto Square Theatre. All donors may enter a raffle for a Visa card plus you’ll get a special Rialto Square Theatre Show Presale Pass that allows show tickets to be purchased before they’re available to the general public. For an appointment call 1-800 RED CROSS.

