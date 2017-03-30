Bob’s Discount Furniture Coming to Joliet

A new furniture store is planning to open in Joliet. Bob’s Discount Furniture is currently in the process of renovating and moving into the former Sports Authority building located in the 2700 block of Plainfield Road, right by the Louis Joliet Mall. The plan is for the furniture retailer to open in May. The building has been vacant since early 2016 when the sporting gear company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Prior to Sports Authority, the building had been occupied by MyGofer which was a concept store from the Sears Holding Crop.