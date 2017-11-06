Body Of Female Found Dead In Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook police are investigating after a body of woman was found Sunday morning along Frontage Road near I-55. Bolingbrook Police Lt. Tony Columbus tells WJOL that on Sunday, November 5th at approximately 10:54 a.m., officers were notified of an unresponsive subject at North East Frontage Road, between Venetian and Lawton Lane. Upon arrival Officers located a female adult subject, deceased.

Frontage Road has been temporarily closed. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The female has been identified but the name is being withheld pending notification of family.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bolingbrook Police Traffic and Investigations Divisions.