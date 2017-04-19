Body Found In Chicago Shipping Canal In Lemont Identified

The body of a man found in the water of the Chicago Shipping Canal in Lemont has been identified. Forty-one year old Bratislav Srejic was identified through dental records. His body spotted on Wednesday morning April 12th by a barge worker near 161-thousand Des Plaines River Road. The body was clothed, but not wearing a shirt. No obvious signs of trauma on the body was observed and he did not appear to have been in the water for a long period of time. The incident remains under investigation.