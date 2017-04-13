Body Found in Chicago Shipping Canal Near Lemont

On Wednesday April 12th at approximately 8:30am the Lemont Police Department received a telephone call from a barge worker who located a body in the water of the Chicago Shipping Canal near 16100 Des Plaines River Road. The Lemont Police and Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to recover the body. The Illinois State Police were called in by Lemont Police to help investigate and process the scene. The body appears to be that of a male either white or Hispanic. No identification was located on the body and has yet to be identified. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the State Police at 847-294-4400.