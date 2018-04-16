Body Found In Des Plaines River Identified As Missing Lockport Man

A body found in the Des Plaines River on Friday has been positively identified — through dental records — as that of 20-year old Sean Joy, a Lockport man, who was last seen alive on March 22nd. Members of the Joliet Fire Department went in search of a body after a human leg was found near the Lockport Lock in Lockport on Wednesday.

Joliet firefighters discovered the rest of the body floating in the Des Plaines River near the Ruby Street Bridge around noon on Friday.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday, April 14. A cause of death has not yet been released, pending autopsy, toxicological and police reports. The Will County Sheriff’s Police continue the investigation