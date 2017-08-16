Body Identified Found In Kakakee River Last Month

The Will County Coroner has identified the body of a young woman found near the Kankakee River in Wilmington Township last month. The woman is identified as 24-year old Martha Sanchez from Chicago.

Sanchez was found fully clothed in the 29-thousand block of North Readman Lane. She was identified by dental records. Cause of death is pending toxicology results. The Will County Sheriff’s is investigating the death. Initially a family from Kokomo, Indiana believed the body to be that of their missing daughter, who was missing for 9 months. But the father did not make a positive identification.