Body Of Missing New Lenox Woman Found

New Lenox police department release a statement regarding the missing woman from New Lenox. “It is with much sadness that we report the discovery of Nicole Homer who had been missing from New Lenox since Sunday March 19th. Her body was found today in Frankfort, Illinois near LaGrange Road and St. Francis Road. There were no signs of trauma or any indication of foul play. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.”

“The New Lenox Police Department wishes to thank the public for assistance in this investigation.”