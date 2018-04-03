Body Recovered from Des Plaines River Joliet Man Missing Since February
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 3, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

The Will County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the body that was pulled from the Des Plaines River on Monday afternoon as a missing Joliet man. It was 12:15 p.m. in the Des Plaines River near the 23000 block of Youngs Drive that the body of 42-year-old Michael J. Hollins was recovered. Hollins was last seen by his family on February 25th according to the Nation Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. An autopsy was conducted and the results are pending further studies.

RELATED CONTENT

New Lenox Fire Protection District Responds to Residential Fire Death Of 911 Dispatcher From Channahon Remains A Mystery Elwood Residents Use Red Lights To Stop NorthPoint Illinois Reports Second Synthetic Pot Death Severe Storms Could Rake Southern, Eastern Illinois Lockport Police Confirm Body Found NOT That of Missing Lockport Man
Comments