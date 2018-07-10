Investigation Underway After Body Recovered From Des Plaines River

A body has been recovered following a 3 day search for a missing boater. On July 10, 2018, the Channahon Fire Protection District in conjunction with Illinois Department of Natural Resources continued the searches on the Des Plaines and Illinois River canals for the male last seen on July 8, 2018 at approximately 7 p.m. His last seen location was approximately 1/2 mile west of Harborside Marina in Wilmington. Search operations began at approximately 7:30 AM.

During the morning search period at approximately 8:48 AM, a subject matching the description of the male was located in the Des Plaines River approximately one mile west of the last seen location.

The Grundy County Coroner and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are conducting the investigation.

Sources have told WJOL that the deceased is 47-year-old Baldur Kirsch Jr. of Wilmington.

The Channahon Fire Protection district says, “on behalf of all the first responders who have been involved with initial operations and continued recovery effort, our prayers and thoughts remain with family and friends.”