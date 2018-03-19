Bolingbrook Becomes First Will County Community To Pass “Tobacco 21 Law”

Bolingbrook is the first city in Will County to ban sales of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21. This includes cigarettes, cigars and vaping devices. In an unanimous vote, 5-0 with one Village Board member absent, Mayor Roger Claar says there was little disagreement and was thinking, “why didn’t we do this sooner.” Community health educators at the Will County health department are hoping Bolingbrook’s action will lead other home rule communities in Will County to follow suit. Other municipalities that have passed Tobacco 21 include Evanston, Oak Park, Naperville, Chicago and 10 other communities.According to the health department’s Cindy Jackson, “ninety percent of smokers start before the age of 21.” Jackson says,” if we can change the age of tobacco purchasing to 21, less youth will start to smoke.”