On Tuesday night the Bolingbrook boys basketball team will face Naperville North in the Class 4A DeKalb super sectional. Tickets for the game will be on sale at Bolingbrook High School in Room E120 from 7:00am to 3:00pm on Monday and on Tuesday from 7:00am to 12:00pm. The Class 4A Super Sectional between Bolingbrook and Naperville North will also be available on 1340 WJOL and online at wjol.com.