Bolingbrook Boys Basketball Headed to State Finals

On Tuesday night the Bolingbrook Boys Basketball team defeated Naperville North in the Class 4A Super-Section 83 to 57 to advance to the IHSA State Finals for only the second time in school history. Bolingbrook who is currently ranked Number 1 in the state of Illinois will take on Chicago Simeon on Friday night. After their historic win Head Coach Rob Brost said his team’s attitude is a big reason for the their success on and off the court.

Starting Forward Nana Akenten, who will play for the University of Nebraska next year, said after the game that the team has has had one goal all season.

The Bolingbrook/Simeon game will take place on Friday March 17th and the Carver Arena in Peoria at 7:15pm. That game can be hear on WJOL and online at WJOL.com.