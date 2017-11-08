Bolingbrook Deputy Mayor Funeral Arrangements

Visitation for Bolingbrook Deputy Mayor and Valley View School District’s Safety Coordinator Leroy Brown will be held on Thursday, November 9th at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Boughton Road. The hours of visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a prayer service from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, November 10th. Mr. Brown will lie in state at St. Francis Church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. followed immediately with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family of Leroy Brown has requested that donations be made to the Leroy M. Brown Education Fund. To donate click here.

Statement from the Village of Bolingbrook:

Brown was a former Vietnam Veteran who served in the elite Special Forces Green Beret Unit.

He moved to Bolingbrook in 1976. Family always came first to the devout parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Brown was married to wife Pat for 51 years. He is the father of two grown sons – Leroy Jr. and Jeffrey – and five grandchildren.

Brown was a committed community volunteer for more than 40 years. From 1976 to 2017, he served as President of the Indian Oaks Condo Association. From 1990 through 1993, he served as a Fire and Police Board Commissioner. From 1993 to 2000, he served on the Village Board of Trustees. From 2000 until 2017, he also served as Deputy Mayor.

Brown founded Bolingbrook Joyfest in addition to starting Bridging the Gap that aired on Bolingbrook Community Television from 1996 through 2017. A wide range of local organizations benefited from Brown’s support. He attended many annual events sponsored by the VFW 5917, American Legion Post 1288, Knights of Columbus, Black History Awareness Club, Heart Haven Outreach, Community Service Council and the HEART Organization to name a few.

Brown collected a long list of local honors. Such as the Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. In 2016, Brown was named Grand Marshall of the Pathways Parade. In 2017, he was named Paul Harris Fellow by the Bolingbrook Rotary Club and last month he was praised by Citizens Against Abuse for committing 19 years to defending the cause.

Deputy Mayor Leroy Brown Sr. was a friend and confidante to many. His “home-going” leaves a hole in Bolingbrook that will be hard to fill.